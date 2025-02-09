APSU Women’s Basketball Struggle To Overthrow Queens

The Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team fell to Queens University of Charlotte Royals, 52-43, on Thursday, Feb. 6, in an Atlantic Sun Conference matchup at Curry Arena.

Sa’Mya Wyatt led the Govs with 11 points, the only Governor in double digits, providing the team’s offensive spark throughout the game. Abby Cater made an impact on both ends, contributing nine points, a season-high nine rebounds, and adding two steals and two blocks. La’Nya Foster facilitated the offense with four assists, keeping the ball moving and creating scoring opportunities.

The game’s turning point came on the boards, where the Govs were out re-bounded 37-25.

Queens (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) jumped to an early 8-0 lead, but the Govs (10-12, 5-6 ASUN) battled back, cutting the deficit to two at the end of the first quarter, 14-12. The Royals extended their lead in the second, outscoring Austin Peay 23-8 to take a 37-20 lead at halftime.

The Governors’ defense stepped up in the third, limiting Queens to just two points and going on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to three entering the final frame. Despite a late push from Nisea Burrell’s layup to make it 48-43, Austin Peay couldn’t close the gap as Queens finished the game on a 4-0 run.

The Govs will look to bounce back when they take on Lipscomb in their Hall of Fame Game today, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. in F&M Bank Arena.