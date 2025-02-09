Bringing APSU Students And Spirit To The City Forum

Wednesday night, on Feb. 5, Austin Peay State University students were invited out of their dorms and away from their homework for a night of games and Austin Peay spirit at The City Forum.

Student Life and Engagement hosted the event, giving those who signed up a wristband and a ticket for pizza and a drink. The wristband allowed students to do a variety of activities: mini golfing, go-karts, laser tag, a 20-f00t tower drop and a virtual reality shooting game.

You could hear the screams and the laughter throughout The City Forum. If you were hungry and a bit parched, you could make your way over to the concessions stand and get yourself two slices of pizza and a drink.

“My favorite part would have to be the mini golf. I also like how diverse The City Forum is compared to other places, as I feel there [are] more things to do here,” said APSU student Anna Andela.

I went around and asked students what their favorite activities of the night were. Out of 10 students, four said mini golfing, three said laser tag, two said go-karts and one said the tower ride. Out of this little questionnaire, mini golfing was the number one attraction and laser tag followed close behind.

SLE did it again with another event that the student body really enjoyed.