Categories:

Governors Drop A Tough One In The Vault

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
February 6, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University junior guard, LJ Thomas, drove inside in Wednesday night’s game, where the men’s basketball team lost to North Alabama 74-64 at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University falls short to the University of North Alabama in a tense game Wednesday night at home, losing 74-64 in F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay struggled early in the first half, falling behind 20 points. North Alabama came out hot, making shot after shot and going on a 7-0 run early. The Governors managed to start putting up a fight, but the Lions were still roaring late in the half. Isaac Haney hit a big three, making it a 40-29 game, and went into the half with some momentum.

The Govs came out of half looking to cut the lead shorter and forced the Lions to go on a two-minute scoring drought. However, the Govs struggled to score late in the half, leading to a scoring drought of their own. The Govs tried to put up a fight with three minutes left, going on a 6-0 run, but it was too little too late to catch back up to the Lions.

Isaac Haney and Sait Witt were the Govs most significant contributors of the night. Haney recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Witt put up 17 points and 10 rebounds. Akili Evans got a lot more playing time than expected, recording 21 minutes. During that time, he grabbed five rebounds and recorded three assists while playing solid defense and even rejecting a ball into some fans sitting courtside.

Will Soucie had a massive night for the Lions, reaching double digits before the halfway mark of the first half. By the end of the game, he had 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block.

The Governors drop to 9-15 on the season and 4-7 in the Atlantic Sun Conference, while the Lions improve to 16-8 on the season and 8-3 in ASUN play.

The Governors look to bounce back Saturday in the Vault against the University of Central Arkansas.

