Honoring Pat Summit’s Legacy: Possible WNBA Team Coming To Nashville

Chairman of the Nashville Predators and Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and his wife, Crissy Haslam, want to bring a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team to Nashville. They have assembled a great group of investors, including Candace Parker, Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Haslam said in an ESPN article, “We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow.”

If Nashville gets the team, it will be named the Tennessee Summitt in honor of the late and great Pat Summitt.

Pat Summitt was born on June 14, 1952, in Henrietta, a small town outside Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Cheatham County High School in 1970. After graduation, she decided to attend the University of Tennessee-Martin, where she pursued a degree in physical education. In 1974, she received her bachelor’s degree in physical education and, in the same year, was offered a graduate assistantship at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

However, soon after accepting the offer, she received a letter notifying her that then head coach, Margaret Hutson, was stepping down so that she could pursue her doctorate. Pat was then offered the head coaching position of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Pat faced a lot of contemplation regarding this new offer but ultimately accepted. Pat went on to be one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time.