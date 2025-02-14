The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Learning, Writing, Excelling: Govs Go To SEJC

Isabella Morman, Staff Writer
February 14, 2025
Michael Dann
Austin Peay State University student and staff writer Isabella Morman stood in front of the Mississippi State University sign to celebrate her time at the Southeast Journalism Conference hosted from Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

Starkville, Mississippi buzzed with energy as 235 student journalists arrived at the Mississippi State University campus for the Southeast Journalism Conference (SEJC). Registration ran from Friday, Jan. 31, until Sunday, Feb. 2. Michael Dann, advisor for The All State, and I were among the 235 student journalists in attendance at a conference that aims to boost the futures of many.

The Southeast Journalism Conference offered a grand learning experience, featuring various speakers who engaged with students from schools across the South. Attendees represented institutions spanning from the University of Mississippi, the University of Kentucky, the University of Tennessee and of course, Austin Peay State University, among many more.

The conference was not limited to its surplus of speakers, such as Isabelle Taft and Liz Crisp, who discussed newsroom culture.  Another speaker, Kathleen Wickman, presented a historical perspective in her talk, “The Story of Paul Leslie Guihard, Who Was Killed during the 1962 Ole Miss Riot.”

Other sessions covered topics ranging from improved photography techniques to the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including DeepSeek, an AI-powered chatbot.

To ensure everyone could learn and benefit from each speaker, many sessions were repeated, ensuring attendees could experience all the presentations they desired. This meant a lot to me as I expressed interest in all the speakers at my disposal, and it gave me a great opportunity to learn more without worry or stress.

Beyond the numerous speakers, the conference provided attendees with amenities, including a breakfast spread ranging from hot honey biscuits to an assortment of fresh fruit. However, the on-site competitions proved a highlight. Students tested their skills in events such as news writing, TV news reporting, feature photography, feature writing and more, all aimed at putting students’ journalism skills to the test.

I thank my advisor and everyone at The All State for preparing me for my career through events like this. This opportunity has allowed me to truly transform the way I write. Events like these are only a stepping stone for all that is yet to come.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Student Life and Engagement hosted Govs on the Go at The City Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Bringing APSU Students And Spirit To The City Forum
Austin Peay State University students posed for a selfie at the Red Barn Snowchella party on Jan. 31.
Join The Winter Festivities: Snowchella Lights Up APSU
Austin Peay State University students and guests skated the night away at F&M Bank Arena's Ford Ice Center Wednesday night, Jan. 29. The next ice skating event is open for registration and scheduled for Feb. 7.
Governors Lace Up To Skate Into The New Year
President Donald Trump’s call for a federal freeze raised questions and concerns among Austin Peay State University students. The freeze was rescinded two days later, leaving many unsure of what’s next for their financial future and status as an APSU Governor.
President Donald Trump Rescinds Memo Freezing Federal Money: The Widespread Confusion
The Austin Peay State University Mathematics Clinic opened today, Jan. 29, offering an environment for students to receive tutoring in STEM courses.
Math Made Easy With APSU's Mathematics Clinic
Chanticleer representatives Andrew Van Allsburg, Vineel Garisa Mahal and Matthew Mazzola led a workshop for Austin Peay State University choir students as high school students watched in attendance on Monday, Jan. 27.
Grammy-Winning Group Inspires Choir Students With Special Guest Workshop