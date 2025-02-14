Learning, Writing, Excelling: Govs Go To SEJC

Starkville, Mississippi buzzed with energy as 235 student journalists arrived at the Mississippi State University campus for the Southeast Journalism Conference (SEJC). Registration ran from Friday, Jan. 31, until Sunday, Feb. 2. Michael Dann, advisor for The All State, and I were among the 235 student journalists in attendance at a conference that aims to boost the futures of many.

The Southeast Journalism Conference offered a grand learning experience, featuring various speakers who engaged with students from schools across the South. Attendees represented institutions spanning from the University of Mississippi, the University of Kentucky, the University of Tennessee and of course, Austin Peay State University, among many more.

The conference was not limited to its surplus of speakers, such as Isabelle Taft and Liz Crisp, who discussed newsroom culture. Another speaker, Kathleen Wickman, presented a historical perspective in her talk, “The Story of Paul Leslie Guihard, Who Was Killed during the 1962 Ole Miss Riot.”

Other sessions covered topics ranging from improved photography techniques to the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including DeepSeek, an AI-powered chatbot.

To ensure everyone could learn and benefit from each speaker, many sessions were repeated, ensuring attendees could experience all the presentations they desired. This meant a lot to me as I expressed interest in all the speakers at my disposal, and it gave me a great opportunity to learn more without worry or stress.

Beyond the numerous speakers, the conference provided attendees with amenities, including a breakfast spread ranging from hot honey biscuits to an assortment of fresh fruit. However, the on-site competitions proved a highlight. Students tested their skills in events such as news writing, TV news reporting, feature photography, feature writing and more, all aimed at putting students’ journalism skills to the test.

I thank my advisor and everyone at The All State for preparing me for my career through events like this. This opportunity has allowed me to truly transform the way I write. Events like these are only a stepping stone for all that is yet to come.