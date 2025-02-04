The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Women’s Basketball Goes Scoreless In Third Quarter Of ASUN Showdown

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
February 3, 2025
The All State File Photo
La’Nya Foster, the team’s sophomore guard, led the Governors with 13 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s game against Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU).

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team suffered a tough 45-35 loss to Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) on Saturday afternoon at Alico Arena in a highly competitive ASUN matchup. The key moment came in the third, where Austin Peay went scoreless, allowing FGCU to extend their lead to 37-22.

Both teams struggled early, with FGCU (19-3, 10-0 ASUN) breaking a three-minute scoring drought with a three-pointer. Austin Peay (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) briefly led 7-6 in the first quarter before the Eagles closed the frame ahead, 13-9.

The Governors battled back in the second, cutting FGCU’s lead to one, 19-18, but the Eagles finished the half strong to hold a 25-22 advantage at the break.

The key moment came in the third, where Austin Peay went scoreless, allowing FGCU to extend their lead to 37-22. Despite a strong fourth quarter where the Govs outscored the Eagles 13-8, Florida Gulf Coast closed out the game with a 4-0 run.

La’Nya Foster led the Governors with 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Boddie also contributed eight points in this match up. Furthermore, The Govs’ bench outscored the Eagles 14-2. The Govs also scored 22 of their 35 points in the paint. 

Austin Peay will look to bounce back in their next ASUN matchup against Queen University of Charlotte on Thursday, Feb.6 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte.

