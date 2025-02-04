The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Join The Winter Festivities: Snowchella Lights Up APSU

Alysia Norales
February 3, 2025
Cameron Tillett
Austin Peay State University students posed for a selfie at the Red Barn Snowchella party on Jan. 31.

Disco lights, glow sticks and music are the ingredients for a typical Austin Peay State University party, but how about all that and a Winter theme?

APSU students partied all night in blue, silver and white at the Winter Wonderland during the Govs Programming Council’s Snowchella.

Students who signed into the event at 7 p.m. received glow bracelets and necklaces to light up the dimly lit party room. There were crafts, snow cones, hot chocolate and, of course, the dance floor. Students were commending the DJ on his selection of songs for the night as they danced and sang along; it wasn’t long before everyone started line dancing.

The centerpiece of the evening was the inflatable igloo with a ring camera, where students lined up to take selfies and fun videos, creating memories.

Snowchella brought students together for a night of fun and festivity, ringing in the new semester with a burst of Gov spirit.

