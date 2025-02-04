The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Governors Lace Up To Skate Into The New Year

February 1, 2025
Austin Peay State University students and guests skated the night away at F&M Bank Arena’s Ford Ice Center Wednesday night, Jan. 29. The next ice skating event is open for registration and scheduled for Feb. 7.

Just because Clarksville’s weather has started to warm up does not mean winter activities are over just yet.

Austin Peay State University’s Student Life and Engagement invited students to lace up their skates for a night of ice skating. 

Students had the opportunity to register online to ice skate at the F&M Bank Arena Ford Ice Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.  Anyone who registered was also given a free crewneck at the event.

Student Life and Engagement will be hosting another night on ice on Feb. 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. so if you missed the last event and want a chance to show off your skills, register online at: https://www.apsu.edu/calendar/#event-details/fa02d91b-d1da-4df3-9221-73145e40597d 

