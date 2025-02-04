Governors Lace Up To Skate Into The New Year

Just because Clarksville’s weather has started to warm up does not mean winter activities are over just yet.

Austin Peay State University’s Student Life and Engagement invited students to lace up their skates for a night of ice skating.

Students had the opportunity to register online to ice skate at the F&M Bank Arena Ford Ice Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Anyone who registered was also given a free crewneck at the event.

Student Life and Engagement will be hosting another night on ice on Feb. 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. so if you missed the last event and want a chance to show off your skills, register online at: https://www.apsu.edu/calendar/#event-details/fa02d91b-d1da-4df3-9221-73145e40597d