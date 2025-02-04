The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

APSU’s Women’s Basketball Drops Road Game To Stetson

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
January 31, 2025
The All State File Photo
Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team lost 79-63 to Stetson University on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Edmonds Center.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team was unable to recover from a slow start, falling 79-63 to Stetson University on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Edmunds Center. The Governors faced a sizeable early deficit as the Hatters quickly established control and maintained their lead throughout the game.

Sa’Mya Wyatt led the Govs with 15 points, while La’Nya Foster contributed 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Nisea Burrell led with two steals. The Governors also outscored Stetson 24-11 off the bench and 14-4 in second-chance points. 

Stetson surged to a 19-5 advantage in the opening quarter, limiting the Governors to just 14.3% shooting. The Hatters expanded their lead to 26-5 early in the second before La’Nya Foster ended a nearly 10-minute scoring drought for Austin Peay with a layup. The Govs fought back late in the half but still trailed 35-23 at the break.

Austin Peay closed the gap to as little as seven points midway through the third quarter, but Stetson responded with a strong finish, holding a 54-40 lead entering the final period. Despite shooting 58.8% in the fourth quarter and outscoring Stetson 23-25, the Governors were unable to recover from their early struggles.

With the defeat, Austin Peay falls to 10-10 overall and 5-4 in ASUN play. The Governors will look to bounce back when they travel to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, Feb.1.

