Overtime Thriller Takes Down The Knights On Greek Night

Austin Peay State University battled against Bellarmine University Thursday night in F&M Bank Arena. The Governors outlasted the Knights in an overtime thriller, winning 86-77 behind the loud Governor fans on Greek night. Many fraternity members attended to cheer on the Govs and recruit for the spring.

The Govs started off in front with Isaac Haney making multiple crazy shots and a couple of threes. Bellarmine made many silly mistakes, including a baffling backcourt violation and a foot out of bounds on a corner three that went in. Me’Kell Burries also got some meaningful minutes in the first half, recording a season-high 11 minutes in the game. The Govs ultimately went into half, leading 42-31.

The Govs came out looking just as hot but got stopped dead in their tracks halfway through the second half. The Knights went on a 14-0 run and tied the game up late. Tate McCubbin ended the scoring drought and put the Govs ahead with two free throws.

The game was close up until the end going back and forth tying. Billy Smith hit a late shot with a few seconds left in the game to put the Knights ahead. Quan Lax took the inbound pass and rushed down the court to hit an acrobatic layup and send the Govs to overtime, leaving the crowd on their feet and screaming their heads off. The Govs went into OT with their foot on the gas and overtook the Knights early, and they couldn’t catch back up.

Four Governors hit double digits in scoring again, including Sai Witt, who exploded with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Anton Brookshire with 21 points, five assists and a rebound, Isaac Haney with 17 points, four rebounds and an assist and LJ Thomas with 10 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Billy Smith had a night in the vault for the Knights, dropping 25 points, three assists and a rebound. Freshman Kenyon Goodin was right behind him, recording 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Governors look to pick up another win on Saturday with a rematch against Eastern Kentucky University in Alumni Coliseum.