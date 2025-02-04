The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

President Donald Trump Rescinds Memo Freezing Federal Money: The Widespread Confusion

Isabella Morman, Staff Writer
January 31, 2025
Isabella Morman
President Donald Trump’s call for a federal freeze raised questions and concerns among Austin Peay State University students. The freeze was rescinded two days later, leaving many unsure of what’s next for their financial future and status as an APSU Governor.

President Donald Trump’s office rescinded a memo on Wednesday, Jan. 29, that proposed a freeze on federal loans and grants, which many Austin Peay State University students rely on for financial support.

The original memo, issued on Jan. 27, raised concern among students who depend on financial assistance programs such as the Pell Grant. The announcement led to widespread confusion, with many students fearing for their academic future.

APSU President Michael Licari addressed the situation the following day, assuring students that their status would not be affected.

“Dear Austin Peay family,
I know that many of you have questions and concerns about how the federal spending pause might impact you and our campus. At this point, it is our understanding that Pell Grants, student loans, Federal Work-Study, and education benefits for military-affiliated students are NOT impacted.  
The implications for federally-funded research grants or grant-funded services are not yet known. Federal agencies have been given a deadline of Monday, Feb. 10 to make a determination about their funding.
More information will be provided as it is received.”

On Jan. 29, the Trump administration issued a two-sentence notice rescinding the memo. The vagueness and sudden legal pause in financial help left many worried about what to do regarding services like food stamps and other assistive programs. 

While previously, the Trump administration said food stamps, Social Security and programs assisting at a direct level would not face any effects, some programs were still left in confusion on how this would impact Americans.

The freeze, meant to go into effect at 5 p.m., was stated by a federal judge, allowing an emergency hearing to occur. With the alarms raised on possible harm coming to Americans, it now raises the question of whether this decision will stay intact or if things will soon fall to be debated.

