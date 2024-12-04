The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Behind The Forecast: Channel 5’s Henry Rothenberg Talks Weather

Austin Peay State University’s College of STEM hosted a special Science on Tap event Tuesday night at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.
Brooklyn Lisenby, Photographer
December 4, 2024
Brooklyn Lisenby
News Channel 5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg presented at Austin Peay State University’s College of STEM Science on Tap event on Tuesday evening.

Did you know Tennessee experiences more nighttime tornadoes than any other place in the world? Or that climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather? These were just a few of the topics News Channel 5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg covered during Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap event.

Hosted by APSU’s College of STEM, Rothenberg became the first News Channel 5 meteorologist to speak at the series. His presentation aimed to make science accessible, providing insights into the challenges of forecasting Middle Tennessee’s notoriously unpredictable weather.

The event took place just one week before the anniversary of the devastating Dec. 9 tornado outbreak in Clarksville. With nearly two decades of experience in weather broadcasting—and personal ties to the region—Rothenberg offered a timely, in-depth perspective on shifting weather patterns and extreme weather trends.

Rothenberg also gave attendees a behind-the-scenes look at his daily work, describing the unscripted nature of his role. From robotic cameras to building graphics and working 24/7 during severe weather, he illustrated the demanding yet vital aspects of his job.

He explained some of the unique challenges of forecasting in Middle Tennessee, noting that while severe weather is often easier to predict, snow remains one of the most complex. Rothenberg also discussed La Niña patterns and how afternoon and evening temperature shifts can trigger severe storms.

Rothenberg’s talk emphasized the importance of using advanced technology to analyze storms and improve public safety. With tornadoes becoming more frequent and severe in the region due to climate change, these events provide crucial knowledge to the community.

Science on Tap brought together students, weather enthusiasts and community members, showcasing APSU’s dedication to accessible and impactful science education.

