Celebrate The Holidays With APSU’s “White Christmas” Performance

Holiday cheer filled the air as the crowd sang to the iconic “White Christmas” song in this dazzling, interactive performance by Austin Peay State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance. Charmed by the excellent performance given by the students, the audience was filled with laughter, singing and even a few tears. Shows like these make you forget that these performers are regular, talented students.

“White Christmas” is a 1954 musical comedy film starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. It is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences for decades with its unforgettable songs and heartwarming story. The rendition done by APSU was nothing short of enchanting, complete with brilliant costumes, impressive choreography and an atmosphere filled with holiday joy.

The main cast consisted of APSU students, including Nicolas Sperandeo as Bob Wallace, Justin Tinker as Phil Davis, Kaiya Richmond as Betty Haynes, Alexandria Pyka as Judy Haynes, Ariez Sun as General Waverly, Mia Bolton as Martha Watson, Neria Reynolds as Susan Waverly, Julia Atwell as Rita, Veronica Padilla as Rhoda and Ross Meadors as Ralph Sheldrake. These excellent performers masterfully portrayed their characters, impressing the audience.

In the pamphlets attendees received, the director, Victoria Matlock Fowler, made a statement testifying the hard work and dedication that the students poured into their roles. After watching these students passionately doing what they love, it is clear that every word was accurate. This rendition of “White Christmas” was a beautiful, well-crafted holiday gift from APSU to its audience.

The final song of the musical “White Christmas” began, and the performers invited the audience to sing along as the stage filled with snow. It was a wonderful moment that brought out the Christmas magic. The show ended, and the audience applauded, giving standing ovations. The APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has once again won the hearts of every attendee.

If you want to experience this performance, head to the Trahern Theatre from Nov. 21- 24, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday – Sunday.