Fire Damages Equipment In APSU’s GIS Center

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, a small fire occurred at Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center, damaging several drones, tablets and other pieces of equipment. The center had various technology on display for people to stop by to learn about GIS and how they use certain technologies in their work when the fire started.

Clarksville Fire Rescue arrived at the scene quickly to extinguish the fire before it could spread much further. The fire was initially found by GIS Director Mike Wilson, who said that batteries in one of the drones were found to be the source of the fire.

“Luckily, it was small and contained. Unfortunately, most of our drones and other sensitive equipment were in the office and might be non-salvageable due to smoke and fire extinguisher chemicals,” said Wilson.

Wilson and GIS Project Manager, Douglas Catelliar, hope to prevent any future occurrences by purchasing a fireproof charging cabinet for the batteries.

“It would be a positive thing for everyone who needs the technology we provide in a moment’s notice as well as keeping the safety of the center and its workers protected,” said Catelliar.

The center is asking for donations to replace drones and other equipment damaged in the fire. Those interested in donating can go to the link: http://www.givetoapsu.com/GIS.