Promoting Sustainability: APSU Screens “Seeding Change”

Austin Peay State University students learned the power of their dollar last night when the Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability screened “Seeding Change,” an engaging documentary meant to present viewers with the concept of conscious commerce.

Attendees enjoyed complimentary drinks and popcorn as they settled into Morgan University Center Room 312 to watch the film.

“The documentary encourages viewers to be mindful of their spending, urging them to ask where a product comes from and how it impacts the environment, especially looking into the business the product is coming from,” said Kayla Miller-Zapata, the sustainability coordinator for the Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability.

Now more than ever, the effects of climate change are increasingly apparent and concerning. Zapata noted that weather patterns, from hurricanes to wildfires, have become more aggressive and destructive. These changes underline the urgency for individuals to adopt and practice sustainability habits. A significant step that she suggested is to refrain from using single-use plastics and opt for more impactful swaps like reusable water bottles and utensils. We can collectively create a significant positive environmental impact through these small changes.

The event also included a giveaway contest for attendees. Students received handouts with a QR code linking to a questionnaire about the documentary. Individuals who provide insightful responses will receive prizes, showcasing the university’s commitment to promoting and supporting conservation efforts.

In addition to the giveaway, the Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability also broadcasted the Great Green Idea initiative. This program invites students to submit eco-friendly changes they want to see on campus. The Sustainable Campus Fee Committee will select the top three ideas and award monetary prizes. For more information, students can check out the official website: https://www.apsu.edu/sustainability/great-green-idea.php.