Govs Defeat In-State Foe At Home

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
November 12, 2024
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas getting past University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defender.

Austin Peay State University defeated the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga 67-61 in a defensive slugfest at home in F&M Bank Arena Monday night.

The Governors dominated most of the game, with the Mocs only having a lead for 32 seconds in the first half.

Most of the offensive workload came from a trio of Governors, including Sai Witt, Isaac Haney, and LJ Thomas. They combined for a total of 49 points together.  Thomas lead the trio in scoring with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Witt had 17 points with eight rebounds, and Haney was automatic from everywhere with 14 points, going 4-for-5 from the field and 3–for-4 behind the three-point line. Haney also came down with six rebounds on the night.

The Govs take on the University of Tennessee on an in-state road trip this Sunday. The Govs are again huge underdogs this season, hoping to upset the No. 11 ranked Vols.

