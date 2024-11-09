The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Three Things The Governors Need To Do To Beat Butler

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
November 8, 2024
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas going up for a contested layup in the 95-75 win against Union University in the season opener.

Austin Peay State University takes on Butler University tonight (Friday) in Indianapolis for the first time ever. Both teams are coming wins against their previous opponents. The Governors are huge underdogs coming into this game, making it an interesting matchup. Here are three things the Govs need to do to beat the Bulldogs.

 

Relentless Defense: The Govs caused a total of 16 turnovers against Union last game with an extremely chaotic atmosphere on defense. From the second the ball was inbounded, the Govs played up close and personal defense for most of the game. This also caused a lot of fast break opportunities, with the Govs capitalizing and creating 24 fast break points.

Keep The Three-pointers Going: The Govs shot for 47.8% from the three-point line last game, going 11-23 on the night. It took a few shots for them to get hot, but when they started falling, it was relentless. There are plenty of shooters for the Governors, with Sai Witt, Quan Lax, Isaac Haney, Anton Brookshire, and Tekao Carpenter all making threes on the night and Carpenter going 5/5 on the night.

Keep An Eye on Telfort: Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort scored 29 points against Missouri State in the Bulldogs win. The 6-foot-7 forward proved to be a problem that the Govs need to pay close attention to and not let him get hot on Friday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University graduate student, DeMarcus Sharp, looks to make a drive to the goal in the last seconds of the game against North Florida. APSU hosted North Florida in the ASUN Quarterfinal game at F&amp;M Bank Arean on March 5, 2024. Making history with the first 100-point game in the arena with a score of 101-98, APSU will host North Alabama in the semifinal game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 7 p.m CARLEE KLUTTS| The All State
Govs Win ASUN Championship Quarterfinals After Forced Overtime
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
White, Sharp Lead Govs to 79-52 Win Over Fisk
White, Sharp Lead Govs to 79-52 Win Over Fisk
APSU Basketball Opens Season With Double Header at F&M Bank Arena
APSU Basketball Opens Season With Double Header at F&M Bank Arena
Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule.
Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule.
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University volleyball coach Taylor Mott will not be returning after this season. The 13-year head coach's contract was not renewed per an APSU athletics release Wednesday morning.
National search for new Austin Peay volleyball head coach begins as Taylor Mott is released
Austin Peay State University running back O'Shaan Allison (0) led the Governors with 91 yards on 15 carries in a win over West Georgia in recent game action. This week, APSU plays at Utah Tech.
Preview: Governors Go West To Take On Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University junior, Payton Deidesheimer and the Governors defends against Lipscomb University's Sophia Hudepohl and the Bison.
APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend
Austin Peay State University running back Courtland Simmons reacts after huge gain against the West Georgia Wolves Saturday afternoon.
Austin Peay State University Rallies Late For Win Against Wolves
Austin Peay State University sophomore Jaden Barnes takes on a Alabama A&M defender in recent game action. Barnes and the Govs travel to West Georgia Saturday in an ASUN matchup.
Preview: Govs Football Makes First Trip To West Georgia
Govs Fall 62-0 In 2024 Season Opener Against Cardinals
Govs Fall 62-0 In 2024 Season Opener Against Cardinals