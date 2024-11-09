Three Things The Governors Need To Do To Beat Butler

Austin Peay State University takes on Butler University tonight (Friday) in Indianapolis for the first time ever. Both teams are coming wins against their previous opponents. The Governors are huge underdogs coming into this game, making it an interesting matchup. Here are three things the Govs need to do to beat the Bulldogs.

Relentless Defense: The Govs caused a total of 16 turnovers against Union last game with an extremely chaotic atmosphere on defense. From the second the ball was inbounded, the Govs played up close and personal defense for most of the game. This also caused a lot of fast break opportunities, with the Govs capitalizing and creating 24 fast break points.

Keep The Three-pointers Going: The Govs shot for 47.8% from the three-point line last game, going 11-23 on the night. It took a few shots for them to get hot, but when they started falling, it was relentless. There are plenty of shooters for the Governors, with Sai Witt, Quan Lax, Isaac Haney, Anton Brookshire, and Tekao Carpenter all making threes on the night and Carpenter going 5/5 on the night.

Keep An Eye on Telfort: Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort scored 29 points against Missouri State in the Bulldogs win. The 6-foot-7 forward proved to be a problem that the Govs need to pay close attention to and not let him get hot on Friday.