How Can APSU Become A Safe Zone?

Becoming a safe space for the LGBTQ+ Community
Abigail Krieg
November 9, 2024

Most people know what the LGBTQ+ community is, but not everyone knows how to be a good ally to the community. The Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) is attempting to change that.

Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., SAGA hosted an event called “Safe Zone Training – How to be an Ally.” This training was all about being a better ally to the community and the resources available for both LGBTQ+ people and allies.

This training was led by Zac Moore, who is the assistant director of Student Life and Engagement at Austin Peay State University. It was funded by the Student Organization Council (SOC).

Moore broke down what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and why it is so important. He also laid out the foundational knowledge on the community— combining history, vocabulary and common experiences.

The training was interactive and brought everyone at the event together through common traits and goals in their allyship. SAGA provided pizza and drinks, as well as pride flags for those that attended.

The training aimed to teach students and faculty the importance of understanding and supporting the LGBTQ+ community to ultimately make APSU a safe zone for everyone.

