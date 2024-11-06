Connecting With Culture: Dia de los Muertos Meet And Greet

The Austin Peay State University campus came alive in celebration during Friday’s Meet and Greet, honoring Dia de los Muertos. Organized by the Latino Community Resource Center in partnership with the International Student Organization, students gathered to commemorate this traditional holiday, embracing and understanding its deep cultural significance while creating a memorable experience for everyone.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, is celebrated on Nov. 1-2. Alongside Halloween, Dia de los Muertos is a meaningful tradition focusing on family, remembrance and celebration of life. Families create decorated marigold-adorned altars and prepare special foods with the belief that these offerings help guide the spirits of their ancestors to the world of the living. It’s a time to honor and reflect on the lives of those who have departed rather than lament their loss.

One of the highlights of the event was playing La Loteria, a Latin game similar to Bingo, which features cards with artistic symbols rather than numbers. Laughter and cheers filled the room as participants eagerly awaited to shout, “¡Loteria!”. It was a lively and engaging way for everyone to connect with the Latin culture and each other.

After La Loteria, attendees made their way to the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, where the games continued with rounds of Just Dance. The energy was vibrant as students showcased their moves and cheered each other on.

The LCRC also presented a private altar for students to pay their respects to their own loved ones throughout the week. This altar allows everyone to participate in this deeply personal and cultural tradition in their own space. Students are invited to leave personal items, which they can collect at the end of the week when the altar is taken down.