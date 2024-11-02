Top 10 Horror Films Of 2024

Halloween may have just passed, but the season’s spirit lives on. To commemorate the spooky season, here is our list of the top 10 best horror films of 2024. This list only counts movies released theatrically between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, so films like “Nosferatu,” which release in December, will not appear.

10.) “Trap”

“Trap” is the latest film by polarizing director M. Night Shyamalan. If you’ve ever seen an M. Night Shyamalan movie, you know his filmmaking quirks. Characters talk like no human being ever would; the stories feature plot twist after plot twist, and sometimes, things make absolutely no sense. In “Trap,” Shyamalan pushes his style up to 11. The stars align to create an entertaining journey for those who shut their brains off for two hours. Josh Hartnett does an impeccable job playing The Butcher, a criminal who gives off the most “Nothing to see here, officer, just a decapitated head” energy you will ever see. Please watch Trap with friends; you won’t regret it.

09.) “Blink Twice”

“Blink Twice” is the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, who comic fans know as the Catwoman to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It is a solid first feature that tackles very difficult subject matter while sometimes being quite humorous. In a world where we see more and more sexual violence allegations come out against the wealthy, “Blink Twice” feels significantly relevant.

08.) “A Quiet Place: Day One”

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is the third installment of the “A Quiet Place” series. A prequel to the other two films, we see how the silent world of the franchise came to be. Featuring a stellar performance from Lupita Nyong’o, “A Quiet Place: Day One” builds on what is established while setting us up for future films. The story is also very well written.

07.) “Smile 2”

How do you feel about sequels? Most people would say they’re a waste of time and are never as good as their predecessors. However, “Smile 2” is one of those movies that confidently breaks that stigma. After all, it’s known for being better than its previous movie. “Smile 2” is a thrilling psychological horror that leaves viewers on the edge. Apart from the horrific jumpscares and gruesome scenes, this movie may leave you baffled, questioning what was real and what was not.

06.) “The First Omen”

Many of the horror films this year had the concept of women being impregnated against their will and forced to deliver the spawn of evil (what could have possibly inspired this). “The First Omen” takes this story and pulls it off the best. A prequel to the 1976 film, “The First Omen” is filled with homages to its predecessor and carves a lane for itself. It is devilishly good and a great movie to watch late at night with friends.

05.) “The Substance”

It is a movie that is both style and substance (see what we did there). “The Substance” is a beautifully disturbing body horror movie by French director Coralie Fargeat with incredible performances by Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Many have recently criticized the heavyhandedness of the film, saying that it isn’t saying anything that hasn’t been said before, but that’s the point. “The Substance” as a film isn’t interested in dissecting its themes of female body image, ageism and misogyny within the entertainment industry; it knows what it believes and says it as loud as it possibly can.

04.) “Alien: Romulus”

Being the ninth movie in the “Alien” franchise, “Alien: Romulus” did not hold anything back regarding the death scenes. If you have yet to see the rest of the franchise, it’s not necessary for the movie since the film is self-explanatory. Word of advice: do not get attached to any characters here. This movie has some jarring moments that leave viewers questioning their humanity and morality. The creators of this film were very creative, with some scenes that will have your jaw on the floor.

03.) “V/H/S/Beyond”

“V/H/S Beyond” is a movie anthology series with six bone-chilling tapes that leave sci-fi and body horror fanatics in fear. Beyond is the ninth movie in the “V/H/S” franchise, and since it’s an anthology, you don’t need to watch the previous films. However, “V/H/S Beyond” may make you want to. It is a two hour movie featuring zombies, aliens, robots and dogs worth your while.

02.) “Late Night with the Devil”

“Late night with the Devil” is an emotional rollercoaster. As a viewer, you may switch from laughing to horrified very quickly. Who would have thought that one of the most creative ways of showing horror is through late-night television? In this film, we explore the terrifying power of the mind and the effects of grief, all while being exposed to demon possession. The film has a sick way of making you forget that this is even a horror film until it creeps up on you and reminds you in a way that will make you audibly gasp.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

“I Saw the TV Glow”

“There is still time” is a line that resonates with many viewers who have seen Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw the TV Glow.” A film described to have a style that looks like “when you rub your eyes really hard, and everything sort of looks starry and hazy.” Don’t be disappointed if you get bored watching or end this movie in confusion. “I Saw the TV Glow” is very slow and has a plot that sometimes feels like it’s going nowhere. The film’s allegories shine a light on people living with gender dysphoria, which many of them find comforting. We hope to see more filmmakers tackle similar subjects. While “I Saw the TV Glow” has its problems, it’s laid a foundation for many beautiful films to take inspiration from and many discussions to be had.

“Terrifier 3”

Art the Clown has captured audience members’ attention ever since his Hollywood debut. People compare him with iconic Halloween villains such as Freddy Kreuger, Jason, Ghostface and Michael Myers (still a controversial topic)—the demon clown who never dies strikes again in “Terrifier 3” with an interest in being Santa Claus. Anyone who knows Art knows he is uninterested in spreading joy or cheer. Art discovers a new toy for this film: liquid nitrogen. Your imagination can do the rest here.

“The Deliverance”

If you’re chronically online, you may have seen some Facebook, Instagram or Twitter posts about this film warning viewers not to watch it due to its demonic qualities. “The Deliverance” is a film loosely based on the true story of Latoya Ammons and her family. A single mother struggles to keep custody of and provide for her three kids, all while fighting her alcoholic urges and abusive tendencies. We soon discover those were the least of her worries as a dark presence lurks around in her house, terrifying her and her family. With mixed reviews, this film is worth watching with friends and family.

“In A Violent Nature”

Many viewers describe “In A Violent Nature” as a “Terrifier” movie for people that think they’re too good to watch “Terrifier.” It is a movie sure to excite gore lovers with its unique concept and brutal kills. Scenes that feel like they go on forever, a story that could use tightening and a villain that needs a bit more thought to his character are what stops this movie from being considered an instant classic.

Now, for our pick of the best horror movie of 2024.

01.) “Longlegs”

There’s a gruesome and mysterious serial killer on the loose and the FBI is having a hard time tracking them down. Officers are stumped as the killer has a way of murdering their victims without touching them or anything remotely related to their murders. This mystery soon turns into a terrifying discovery about the serial killer that causes the entire story to turn for the worse. It has graphic and bloodcurdling scenes that make audience members physically sick, a horrific plot twist and a compelling story that makes it impossible to look away. This film is overqualified for the top spot for the best horror films of 2024.