National search for new Austin Peay volleyball head coach begins as Taylor Mott is released

Austin Peay State University Athletics announced on Wednesday that they will not be renewing the contract of head volleyball coach Taylor Mott after being with the program since 2012.

A national search for a new head volleyball coach will begin immediately.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison released a statement to the media:

“I want to thank Taylor for her 13 years of service to our student-athletes and the Governors volleyball and beach volleyball programs. Taylor won three volleyball conference championships at Austin Peay, then started our beach volleyball program and won two more conference titles. She has taken both of our volleyball programs to new heights, and we wish her and her family nothing but the best going forward.”

During her reign, Mott lead the Govs volleyball team to two Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Championships where they also advanced to the OVC tournament, winning one, and making one advancement to the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championship.

In 13 seasons at APSU, Mott had an overall record of 200-192 with a 111-91 mark in conference matches.

Mott’s 200 wins are the second most in APSU history trailing Cheryl Holt’s program record of 364 wins.

Connor Crawford, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, will serve as the interim head coach for the remaining six matches left in the 2024 season.