Professor John Phillips Talks Middle East Trouble

As we mark one year since the escalation of conflict in Gaza, the situation remains a central point of global discussion with much history and complexity. Professor John Phillips highlights the layered realities of this crisis, illustrating the urgent need to unpack the untold issues at play.

The State Affairs of Gaza

Gaza, home to approximately 2.3 million people within just 141 square miles, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. With a per capita annual income of only $1,257 as of 2022, the region faces significant economic hardship that has only worsened since the onset of conflict. Despite a high literacy rate of 97.8%, the lack of job opportunities and the constrictive conditions imposed by the Israeli blockade leave many residents feeling trapped.

The physical and political landscape is marked by a separation barrier that creates a no-man’s land between Israel and Gaza, further complicating access for the people living there.

The Escalation of Violence

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas executed a coordinated attack on Israel, breaching the security fence and resulting in the deaths of 1,195 people, 815 of whom were civilians. This date was significant, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and underscored rising tensions as Saudi Arabia and other nations sought to normalize relations with Israel. The attack shifted the spotlight back to the Palestinian issue, with Hamas aiming to assert its legitimacy over rivals like Fatah and receiving encouragement from Iran.

In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acted swiftly, shutting down crossings and launching air raids, which were followed by infantry incursions. The toll has been devastating, with nearly 42,000 Palestinians reported killed, a staggering 60% of whom are women and children. This figure does not account for deaths related to malnutrition and disease, suggesting that the actual number could be significantly higher.

The Forceful Israeli Response

The intensity of the IDF’s response can be attributed to several factors: the scale of the attacks, a longstanding history of Hamas’s military tactics and a perception that negotiation is futile. The concept of deterrence is crucial here; for every rocket fired by Hamas, Israel responds with overwhelming force. Domestic political pressure compounds this situation, with many in Israel advocating for making Gaza uninhabitable.

Ongoing Negotiations

Amid this chaos, negotiations are being conducted through intermediaries like Qatar and Egypt. While some hostages have been released, violence continues to hinder progress. The assassination of key figures such as Ismael Haniyeh complicates any potential resolution.

The Nature of the Conflict

This conflict represents an asymmetric war, where Israel outmatches Hamas in military strength. Hamas’s tactics of using civilian infrastructure as cover raises serious ethical concerns, complicating the already dire humanitarian situation. Both sides have faced accusations of war crimes, from hostage-taking and the use of human shields by Hamas to Israel’s targeting of civilian sites and allegations of using starvation as a weapon.

The Role of International Bodies

The International Criminal Court (ICC) does not bind Israel, which has not joined, but as a member of the United Nations, Israel is subject to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, the efficacy of these bodies in resolving such conflicts remains questionable, especially given the increasing perception of their irrelevance in the face of ongoing violence.

The Broader Implications

The fear of a wider regional conflict involving other Arab and Muslim nations is palpable. While Iran’s relationship with Hamas is complex, its influence cannot be ignored. The implications of this conflict extend beyond the immediate parties, challenging the effectiveness of international peacekeeping and raising critical questions about the role of the United States in the region.

As we reflect on this conflict one year later, it is crucial to understand the complicated dynamics at play and the profound human cost that continues to unfold in Gaza. The path to peace remains loaded with challenges, but recognizing the realities of this situation is the first step toward seeking a resolution.