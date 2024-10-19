The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

APSU’s Crystal Creations Sparks Campus Imagination

Jenna Kester
October 19, 2024
Jenna Kester
Govs Programming Council held Crystal Creations in the Morgan University Center on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As fall break ends and midterms start to wrap up, the Austin Peay State University’s Govs Programming Council continues to allow students to get their creative juices flowing as well as get out and socialize. 

This week, on Oct. 16, GPC presented “Crystal Creations.” This event allowed students to turn an image scan of themselves into a crystal cube or a light up keychain done by Clearly You Crystals. 

Many students attended this event and it was a big success for both the Govs Programming Council and Clearly You Crystals. If you missed the event and want one of your very own crystal cubes or light up keychains, more can be found on Clearly You Crystals’ website: https://matrixentertainment.com/interactive-events/crystal-imaging/ .

To keep up with events by the Govs Programming Council can be found on their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/apsugpc/?hl=en  or the APSU event calendar.

