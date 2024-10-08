Live At Mabry Concert Hall: APSU Jazz Combo

Are you a fan of live music or simply looking for an evening out? If so, best be prepared on Oct. 7, 2024, when the Austin Peay State University Jazz Combo takes center stage at the Mabry Concert Hall for an evening of upbeat tunes. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., offering an opportunity to witness the talent of musicians in our community.

Jazz, an art born from good vibes and improvisation is more than just melodies and rhythm. Each player on the spot incorporates something new into the composition, taking viewers in a new direction before handing over to the new instrument section. This push and pull of harmonic compromises promises to stimulate your emotions and carry you on a journey. This event is sure engage music lovers of all ages.

So prepare for an evening of incredible music and infectious energy. Let the APSU Jazz Combo lead you on this amazing experience.