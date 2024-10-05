Diving Into APSU’s ‘Learning To Swim’: A Navigation Through Life’s Waters— A Review

Starting Oct. 3, the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance, in collaboration with the Saratoga Internation Theater Institute (SITI), will be presenting “Learning To Swim,” an Austin Peay State University student creation and production conceived by SITI members Will Bond, Darron L. West and Ellen Lauren. It is inspired by the works of Charles L. Mee Jr, a well-known American playwriter and historian who entered the broadway scene around 1962.

“Learning To Swim” is a thought-provoking and artistic depiction of navigating through the ups and downs of life. The play exposes the intricate details of the lives of nine different people.

The production’s themes touch on longing and regret, life and death, and grief. The play features interactive monologues and dance numbers, and the students of APSU delivered astounding performances. Their emotional performances stood out most to me, and I could tell the audience was also moved.

The students exceptionally conveyed the dramatics of being in a relationship and working through arguments. Apart from the excellent performances, I commend the production team for their attention-grabbing usage of the lights, sound effects and music, further dramatizing and enhancing each show segment. Overall, the play was successful in impressing the audience. After all, it received a standing ovation from its attendees.

The showings will be available until Oct. 6 at The Trahern Theater. On Oct. 3-5, the showings will be at 7 p.m., and on Oct. 5-6, at 2 p.m. I’ve had the pleasure of attending their first showing on Oct. 3, and I highly recommend it to those interested in creative performances with heavy and dramatic themes.