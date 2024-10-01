Fill Your October With Music– Artists Coming To Nashville This Month

As the scorching temperatures lower into breezy sweater weather temperatures, there’s no better way to spend your time outside of classes than watching live music. October is filled with artists coming from all over to play in Nashville.

Want to know who? Look no further. Here is a list of popular artists coming this October:

🍁🍂Miranda Lambert– Oct. 5 at Ascend Amphitheater

🍁🍂Tori Kelly– Oct. 6 at the Ryman Auditorium

🍁🍂Twenty One Pilots– Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena

🍁🍂Shawn Mendes– Oct. 14 at the Ryman Auditorium

🍁🍂Sabrina Carpenter– Oct. 16 at Bridgestone Arena

🍁🍂Benson Boone– Oct. 17 at Ascend Amphitheater

🍁🍂Post Malone– Oct. 19 at Nissan Stadium

🍁🍂The Fray– Oct. 20 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

If you happen to be a concert lover, hopefully you can take advantage of this list and have a music filled October.