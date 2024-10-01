The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Fill Your October With Music– Artists Coming To Nashville This Month

Anabelle Coker
October 1, 2024
Anabelle Coker
Noah Kahan played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on his Stick Season Tour on May 24, 2024.

As the scorching temperatures lower into breezy sweater weather temperatures, there’s no better way to spend your time outside of classes than watching live music. October is filled with artists coming from all over to play in Nashville.

Want to know who? Look no further. Here is a list of popular artists coming this October:

🍁🍂Miranda Lambert– Oct. 5 at Ascend Amphitheater

🍁🍂Tori Kelly– Oct. 6 at the Ryman Auditorium

🍁🍂Twenty One Pilots– Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena

🍁🍂Shawn Mendes– Oct. 14 at the Ryman Auditorium

🍁🍂Sabrina Carpenter– Oct. 16 at Bridgestone Arena

🍁🍂Benson Boone– Oct. 17 at Ascend Amphitheater

🍁🍂Post Malone– Oct. 19 at Nissan Stadium

🍁🍂The Fray– Oct. 20 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

If you happen to be a concert lover, hopefully you can take advantage of this list and have a music filled October.

