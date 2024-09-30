APSU’s Woodward Library: Unbannable Library Reception

Throughout history, there have been many pieces of literature that have been tested and banned because the authors write a piece that challenges social norms. These books are referred to as banned books.

Book lovers, authors and artists all over have brought knowledge to this and every year there is a week dedicated to acknowledge books that have been banned. Last week, Sept. 22-28 was known as Banned Books Week.

In honor of banned books week, Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library hosted an Unbannable Library Reception. This reception brought in artists that created works that acknowledge banned books and how they are tested. The Woodward Library invited everyone to come out and see these pieces and to talk with others.

The main highlight sculptures were done by APSU’s own Paul Collins. Collins is an art professor at APSU. He worked alongside Christine Hall to create three large interactive book sculptures that were “too big to ban” which was where the name “Unbannable Library” came from. The three pieces were to be found on the main floor of the library.

Next, was a sculpture called “Within Me_002″ done by Wansoo Kim. Kim is an artist based in Tennessee and an assistant professor in ceramics at APSU. This piece was also a part of the Unbannable Library collection found on the main floor of the library.

The creativity kept on flowing upstairs to the third floor of the library. Artist Ali El-Chaer, an APSU alumni who got a bachelor’s in fine arts, and Patrick Vincent, an APSU alumni who got a master’s degree and is an assistant printmaking professor, created a wooden book titled “Banned Books.” The piece had facts about banned books and reminders of challenging them.

The final piece was done by Billy Renki and Susannah Fells. Fells took inspiration from Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” for the title and text, “I Suspect There is Something Fierce in You,” Renki continued with the artwork creating a folded book that shows imagery referencing Thomas Eakins and several more of Whiteman’s work of poems.