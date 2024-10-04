The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Categories:

Govs Soccer Tie North Florida In ASUN Matchup

Gabrielle Williams
October 4, 2024
Jaylon Gonzales
Lindsey McMahon works the ball upfield against Ball State in recent game action. The Governors return to the field Sunday when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla.

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team moved to (4-4-4) on the season after a Thursday night tie against North Florida at Morgan Bros. soccer field in Clarksville, Tenn.

Kylie Wells had the lone goal for the Governors Thursday night as they now travel to Florida on Sunday to take on Jacksonville.

This past Sunday, APSU found itself again on the tying side against Central Arkansas, which ended in a 2-2 match.

Against the Bears, Kylie Reese and Kasidy Schenke each found the back of the net for APSU and on Thursday of last week, the Govs beat North Alabama 2-0.

Sophomore forwarde Aniyah Mack double dipped, scoring a pair of goals against the Lions en route to the victory.

APSU will play at home again on Oct. 10 against Stetson University in the Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

