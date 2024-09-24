The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Update: President Licari Addresses Professor Logan Smith’s Employment at APSU

Abigail McKenna
September 23, 2024
Ralph Acosta
APSU students hold signs in front of Clement Building on Sept. 20 in protest of newly hired assistant professor being allegedly involved with extremist groups.

This Monday, Austin Peay State University’s President Licari issued a brief update on the situation with Professor Logan Smith. In the email, released 12:36 p.m., Licari announced that Smith’s employment at APSU was over—effective immediately.

According to Licari, Smith’s employment ended in a mutual agreement between him and APSU. He also addressed concerns about the place of inclusivity at school, assuring students, faculty and staff a safe and inclusive environment.

“We are committed to working diligently to make Austin Peay State University a place where everyone feels valued, supported, and heard,” said Licari.

The email comes as a response to the community uproar over Smith’s alleged online activity. Multiple protests have occurred across campus in the past week, with many community members calling for Smith’s immediate removal.

Still, President Licari has not specifically addressed Smith’s alleged behavior or the reasons for the public reaction.

