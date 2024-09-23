The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Govs Programming Council’s Moonlit Experience: Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Recap

Jenna Kester
September 19, 2024
Students gather on the lawn of APSU’s Dunn Bowl to watch the night sky as they perform crafts at the Govs Programming Council’s Moon Festival on Sept. 17. Photo by Jenna Kester | THE ALL STATE.

In honor of Tuesday, Sept. 17 being the Mid-Autumn Festival, Austin Peay State University’s Govs Programming Council hosted their own Moon Festival at the Dunn Bowl to celebrate the special occasion. 

The festivals are referred to as the Moon Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival. It is celebrated in Chinese culture to recognize the year’s harvest and gather with friends and family to partake in various festivities with lanterns, moon activities, food and more. 

APSU’s Moon Festival allowed students to let out their creative side by painting lanterns and making DIY sock rabbits. The festival also included moon pies for students to enjoy while observing the moon and stars in the sky. 

Students at the event paint lanterns under the night sky in celebration of the Moon Festival. Photo by Jenna Kester | THE ALL STATE. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Events
Govs Creative Arts Fest— Showcasing APSU's Creative Talents
Govs Creative Arts Fest— Showcasing APSU's Creative Talents
'Said Sum' About a Concert: Moneybagg Yo To Perform At APSU
'Said Sum' About a Concert: Moneybagg Yo To Perform At APSU
Sustainability Forum At APSU - How Can Our Campus Be An Example For Sustainability?
Sustainability Forum At APSU - How Can Our Campus Be An Example For Sustainability?
Out Of The Darkness Community Walk To Be Held At APSU
Out Of The Darkness Community Walk To Be Held At APSU
Compete & Thrive: Patton Foundation Entrepreneur Competition
Compete & Thrive: Patton Foundation Entrepreneur Competition
Govs Got Talent—Show APSU Your Skills
Govs Got Talent—Show APSU Your Skills