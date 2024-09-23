The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Categories:

‘Said Sum’ About a Concert: Moneybagg Yo To Perform At APSU

Lucas Bales
September 16, 2024
Graphic provided by F&M Bank Arena. 

On Thursday, Sept. 19, a new Austin Peay State University tradition will be heralded in by Moneybagg Yo who will be performing at the inaugural Peayple’s Concert at F&M Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open an hour before at 6:30 p.m.

Moneybagg Yo, for those who may be unfamiliar, is a Memphis rapper who got his start in 2011 and broke into fame a few years later in 2016. The rapper is known for his unique music style, which blends melodic trap and Southern hip hop music styles.

He has since become certified platinum with various singles and an album. Moneybagg Yo is most known for his hits “Said Sum,” “Me vs Me,” “Time Today” and his first big song, “All Gas No Brakes,” which launched his rise into popularity.

The Peayple’s Concert is expected to have a significant showing, with locals, students and fans of Moneybagg Yo expected to be attending.

Tickets of the event are also fairly inexpensive compared to regular concert prices. Student tickets are available from a range within $20-25 using their A number at checkout on the Ticketmaster event page, whereas regular tickets range from $80-85.

“I’m super excited for it,” said sophomore student Jacob Foster, “I don’t go to a lot of concerts because they’re normally pretty high, but I’m going to be at this one.”

While there has been previous confusion about the concert, it is still expected to be largely successful. If the event goes as expected, the Peayple’s Concert is expected to continue into the future.

The event hopes to draw student engagement while establishing F&M Bank Arena’s status as an entertainment venue for both the community and the university.

For now, tickets are still available for those that have not bought them. There’s still plenty of “Time Today” and this week until either the doors open or tickets sell out.

Govs Programming Council's Moonlit Experience: Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Recap
Govs Creative Arts Fest— Showcasing APSU's Creative Talents
Sustainability Forum At APSU - How Can Our Campus Be An Example For Sustainability?
Out Of The Darkness Community Walk To Be Held At APSU
Compete & Thrive: Patton Foundation Entrepreneur Competition
Govs Got Talent—Show APSU Your Skills
Seven Kubena holds a protest sign denouncing racism at Austin Peay State University, Sept 19, 2024. The demonstration highlights concerns over the university's hiring practices and alleged failure to vet an employee linked to extremist groups.
APSU Community Rallies Online And On Campus Against Alleged White Supremacist Among Faculty
Inclement Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Francine Brings Heavy Rain And Strong Winds
Downtown Artwalk - Bringing The Community Together Through Art
APSU Campus Cats: Helping Paws
How APSU Is Introducing Cutting-Edge Tech To Classrooms
Former APSU Football Assistant Coach—One Of Six Arrested In TBI Undercover Operation