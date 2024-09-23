‘Said Sum’ About a Concert: Moneybagg Yo To Perform At APSU

Graphic provided by F&M Bank Arena.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, a new Austin Peay State University tradition will be heralded in by Moneybagg Yo who will be performing at the inaugural Peayple’s Concert at F&M Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open an hour before at 6:30 p.m.

Moneybagg Yo, for those who may be unfamiliar, is a Memphis rapper who got his start in 2011 and broke into fame a few years later in 2016. The rapper is known for his unique music style, which blends melodic trap and Southern hip hop music styles.

He has since become certified platinum with various singles and an album. Moneybagg Yo is most known for his hits “Said Sum,” “Me vs Me,” “Time Today” and his first big song, “All Gas No Brakes,” which launched his rise into popularity.

The Peayple’s Concert is expected to have a significant showing, with locals, students and fans of Moneybagg Yo expected to be attending.

Tickets of the event are also fairly inexpensive compared to regular concert prices. Student tickets are available from a range within $20-25 using their A number at checkout on the Ticketmaster event page, whereas regular tickets range from $80-85.

“I’m super excited for it,” said sophomore student Jacob Foster, “I don’t go to a lot of concerts because they’re normally pretty high, but I’m going to be at this one.”

While there has been previous confusion about the concert, it is still expected to be largely successful. If the event goes as expected, the Peayple’s Concert is expected to continue into the future.

The event hopes to draw student engagement while establishing F&M Bank Arena’s status as an entertainment venue for both the community and the university.

For now, tickets are still available for those that have not bought them. There’s still plenty of “Time Today” and this week until either the doors open or tickets sell out.