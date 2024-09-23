The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Inclement Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Francine Brings Heavy Rain And Strong Winds

Anabelle Coker
September 12, 2024
Graphic provided by The National Weather Service.

Students and faculty should be aware of the possible inclement weather expected in the Clarksville area starting today and extending throughout the weekend.

As a result of Tropical Storm Francine, Middle Tennessee is expected to receive heavy amounts of rainfall and strong winds with a low threat of tornadoes this evening and Friday morning.

Heavy downpours may lead to minor flooding, so a Flood Watch is in effect for portions of western Middle Tennessee where the threat of highest rain totals, strongest winds and possible tornadoes is most expected.

Clarksville is expected to receive rain totals of 3-4 inches, which could cause minor flooding to any low-lying flood prone areas.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend, but the primary concern remains for this afternoon and Friday.

Make sure to stay updated on the latest forecasts, be cautious and don’t forget to grab your raincoats and umbrellas as you finish out your week.

