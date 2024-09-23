Out Of The Darkness Community Walk To Be Held At APSU

Graphic by Abigail Makenna | THE ALL STATE.

In honor of September being Suicide Prevention Month, the Austin Peay State University Clarksville campus will be hosting one of many Out of the Darkness Community Walks in collaboration with the Student Health and Counseling Center 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The movement began in 2004 as part of the larger Out of the Darkness campaign from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This is the first year the walk will be held on campus, with the route following the GOVS Green Trail. Sign-ups will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the walk. It will begin at the Morgan University Center Plaza and loop back around to the Plaza.

“Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among U.S. college students,” said Director of the HCC Dr. Crystal Henson. “Creating and fostering an environment where people are willing to have hard conversations and care enough to initiate these conversations is instrumental in reducing the stigma towards not only suicide, but mental health needs as a whole.”

The first step in creating this kind of environment is raising awareness through events such as these. “Nothing about walking in and of itself necessarily prevents suicide. However, bringing awareness to a topic that many still view as taboo can help prevent suicide,” said Henson.

The HCC offers various resources for students to learn about and improve their mental health, both within their office in the Ard Building and online. Henson offered formal and informal suggestions for members of the community to participate in suicide prevention activism. She discussed the Talkcampus app and training as a Talkcampus Buddy, along with speaking up when you notice concerning behavior.

“Giving people the ability to talk about hard topics and equipping them with the tools needed to have productive conversations and provide resources can make a difference,” said Henson.